Israeli massacres in Gaza reveal ‘catastrophic hatreds’: Al-Azhar imam

The grand imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, the highest seat of Sunni Muslim learning, said Tuesday that Israeli massacres in Gaza reflect "catastrophic hatreds" and a complete lack of humanity and compassion.



Speaking during a meeting with Pope Tawadros II, head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb called the situation in Gaza "difficult and complex" after Israel shattered a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, according to a statement released by his office.



"The brutal Israeli crimes reveal that the issue is not merely a war or killing of innocents, but an expression of catastrophic hatreds…which prove that their perpetrators are devoid of all sense of mercy and humanity," he said.



The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing nearly 800 people, injuring over 1,600 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.



More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.



The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.