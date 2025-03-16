Al-Azhar imam warns of rising Islamophobia, calls for measures to curb it

The grand imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, the highest seat of Sunni Muslim learning, warned on Sunday of the increasing prevalence of Islamophobia, calling for laws to combat it.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb's message was delivered on his behalf by Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt's permanent representative to the UN, according to a statement from Al-Azhar.

Tayeb, who also serves as the chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasized that the designation of an international day to combat Islamophobia was the "culmination of commendable efforts, led by the group of Muslim countries at the United Nations."

He described Islamophobia as an "irrational and illogical phenomenon, which has become a real threat to global peace."

"The word 'Islam' is derived from the same root as 'salam (peace)' in Arabic," reflecting the religion's core values of "mercy, love, coexistence, tolerance, and fraternity among all people, regardless of their color, beliefs, languages, or ethnicities," he said.

The grand imam asserted that Islamophobia is "nothing but a product of ignorance regarding the true nature of this great and tolerant religion. It is also the result of deliberate attempts to distort its principles, which are based on peace and coexistence."

Tayeb attributed the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment to "long standing media campaigns and far-right rhetoric that persistently portray Islam as a religion of violence and extremism - a falsehood that ranks among the greatest lies in contemporary history."

He also criticized the exploitation of terrorist acts by groups that do not represent Islam.

To address the issue, Tayeb called for an "internationally recognized definition of Islamophobia that includes specific terminology and regularly updated practices denoting incitement to fear, hatred, or violence against Islam and Muslims."

He also called for the creation of "comprehensive, up-to-date databases documenting crimes and racial discrimination against Muslims while monitoring laws and policies that either exacerbate or mitigate the phenomenon."

Additionally, he emphasized the need for "legislation that halts Islamophobia and instead fosters values of dialogue, tolerance, and human coexistence."

In 2022, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. While non-binding, the resolution calls for intensified global efforts to promote tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights, religious diversity, and belief systems.