Ramadan begins March 1st; Fitra set at 180 lira

The holy month of Ramadan, which holds great significance for Muslims, will begin on Sunday, March 1st.

The first Taraweeh prayer of Ramadan will be performed on Friday, February 28th, and on the night of February 28th to March 1st, the pre-dawn meal (Sahur) will be observed, followed by the first Iftar on the same day.

During this month, when fasting, performing Taraweeh prayers, giving alms (fitra), reciting the Quran, and completing the recitation of the Quran are practiced, the Night of Qadr (Laylat al-Qadr), which is described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," will be observed on March 26th.

Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) will be celebrated on March 30th.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs' High Religious Board has set the amount for Fitra (almsgiving) this year at 180 Turkish Lira.