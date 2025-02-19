 Contact Us
News Islamic World Ramadan begins March 1st; Fitra set at 180 lira

Ramadan will begin on March 1st, with the first Taraweeh prayer on February 28th. The Night of Qadr will be observed on March 26th, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 30th. The annual fitra amount has been set at 180 Turkish Lira.

Agencies and A News ISLAMIC WORLD
Published February 19,2025
The holy month of Ramadan, which holds great significance for Muslims, will begin on Sunday, March 1st.

The first Taraweeh prayer of Ramadan will be performed on Friday, February 28th, and on the night of February 28th to March 1st, the pre-dawn meal (Sahur) will be observed, followed by the first Iftar on the same day.

During this month, when fasting, performing Taraweeh prayers, giving alms (fitra), reciting the Quran, and completing the recitation of the Quran are practiced, the Night of Qadr (Laylat al-Qadr), which is described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," will be observed on March 26th.

Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) will be celebrated on March 30th.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs' High Religious Board has set the amount for Fitra (almsgiving) this year at 180 Turkish Lira.