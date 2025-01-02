 Contact Us
News Islamic World Netanyahu authorises Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks

Netanyahu authorises Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorised Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.

AFP ISLAMIC WORLD
Published January 02,2025
Subscribe
NETANYAHU AUTHORISES ISRAEL NEGOTIATORS TO CONTINUE DOHA HOSTAGE TALKS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday authorised Israeli negotiators to continue talks in Doha to secure a hostage release deal, his office said, after Israel and Hamas traded accusations recently over delaying a deal.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the IDF (military) and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said, referring to indirect talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.