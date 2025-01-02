Laylat al-Raghaib marks start of blessed three months for Muslims

The season of mercy, blessings, and forgiveness—the three holy months—has begun. Today is Laylat al-Raghaib, a night for prayers and worship. Mosques will be filled with worshippers. A special program for the Kandil will be broadcast live on TRT at 7:45 PM.

Muslims are rejoicing in the arrival of the three holy months, a time of mercy, blessings, and forgiveness. The herald of these months, Laylat al-Raghaib, will be observed today.

In his message on the occasion of Laylat al-Raghaib, President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş emphasized the importance of honoring these nights in the best possible way.

Erbaş stated, "Let us all raise our hands to our Lord and ask for His forgiveness. Let us revisit our connection with the Quran, our gratitude for His blessings, our sensitivity to what is lawful and unlawful, and reconsider the relationship between our lives and desires."