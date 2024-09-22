Albania plans to create 'sovereign state' for Bektashi order

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed plans Saturday to establish a "Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order" in the nation's capital of Tirana to "promote a tolerant version of Islam that Albania is proud of. "

Rama revealed his vision for a "Vatican-style" enclave for the Bektashi, Islamic Sufi mystic order. His media office confirmed details to Anadolu about an interview he gave to The New York Times,

"We must take care of this treasure, which is religious tolerance and which we must never take for granted," Rama told the newspaper, emphasizing the initiative's goal to highlight Albania's tradition of religious coexistence.

The proposed state, expected to be a quarter the size of Vatican City, would lack traditional sovereign features such as an army, border guards or courts.

Rama indicated that plans would be announced soon, though implementation would take time.

Notably, Rama admitted that a few close aides were aware of the plan, with NATO allies, including the U.S. , not yet informed.

Albania's latest census data showed that Bektashis comprised 115,000 of the country's 2.4 million people.