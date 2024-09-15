Turkish president extends wishes for Mawlid al-Nabawi,calls for peace, blessings worldwide

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended heartfelt wishes for Mawlid al-Nabawi, or the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad on Saturday, hoping it brings peace and blessings not only to Muslims but to all of humanity.

"On this special occasion marking the Prophet's birth, I pay tribute to our beloved Prophet Muhammad, our guide and leader, with profound reverence and respect," he wrote on social media. "I pray that the night of Mevlit brings goodness and blessings to both Muslims and the entire world."

Muslims across the world celebrate Mawlid al-Nabawi on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, with the day varying from country to country, according to the lunar calendar.

The prophet died on the same day as that of his birth at the age of 63.

The day is a public holiday in several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and some parts of India.