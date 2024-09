Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday held a meeting in Istanbul with Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ahead of the closed-door meeting at the Presidential Office at the Dolmabahce Palace, Becirovic was formally welcomed with a ceremony.

No details of the meeting were released.

Türkiye and the Western Balkans country have enjoyed long-standing good relations, partially on the basis of shared cultural and historical ties.