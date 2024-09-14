Israeli army issues orders to evacuate areas in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army on Saturday issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in large areas of the northern Gaza Strip, in preparation for attacking the area under the pretext of Palestinian rockets fired towards Israel.

"To all those present in the neighborhoods of Al-Manshiyya, Sheikh Zayed, and Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, evacuate your homes," Avichay Adraee, the army spokesperson, said on X.

The new evacuation orders were issued under the pretext that Palestinian armed factions were launching rockets against Israel, according to the army.

He pointed out that "the designated area is considered a dangerous combat zone, and we emphasize that the evacuation does not include medical facilities in the area."

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that two rockets were launched from the northern Palestinian enclave, with one falling into the sea and the other being intercepted near Ashkelon in southern Israel, with no injuries reported.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October.

Over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





















