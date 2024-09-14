Bayern Munich hammer Holstein Kiel 6-1 in Bundesliga

Harry Kane (C) of Bayern celebrates with teammates after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich, in Kiel, Germany, 14 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Bayern Munich hammered Holstein Kiel 6-1 on Saturday in the German Bundesliga.

English striker Harry Kane rallied the Bavarians to victory with his hat-trick in the 7th, 43rd, and 91st minutes at Holstein-Stadion.

The other goals of Bayern were netted by Jamal Musiala in the first minute, Michael Olise in the 65th minute along with an own goal by Nicolai Remberg in the 13th minute.

The hosts' only goal came in the 82nd minute, scored by Bosnian midfielder Armin Gigovic.

Bayern Munich sit at the top seat with three victories in three games, while Borussia Dortmund are behind them with seven points in the standings.