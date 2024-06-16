Palestinian infant among others killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip

Several Palestinians, including an infant, were killed and others were injured on Sunday, the first day of Eid al-Adha, due to an Israeli airstrike on a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

"Medical teams retrieved a number of martyrs and injured people (without specifying their numbers), including an infant, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a house in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip," eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The witnesses explained that the bombing led to the destruction of the house and caused damage to neighboring houses.

They also mentioned that medical and civil defense teams are working to search for more victims and injured people following the Israeli attack.

Besides killing more than 37,300 Palestinians, Israel's eight-month military offensive and blockade in Gaza has plunged the territory into a humanitarian crisis, with international aid agencies reporting widespread hunger and hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







