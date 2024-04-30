Every Friday, call to prayer (adhan) to be recited via loudspeakers in Krefeld, Germany

A protocol was signed between the Yunus Emre Mosque, affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), in the city of Krefeld, Germany, and the city administration to broadcast the call to prayer (adhan) via loudspeakers every Friday.

Following the signing ceremony at Krefeld City Hall, Mayor Frank Meyer stated that the first adhan would be broadcast via loudspeakers on Friday, May 3rd.





During his speech at the signing ceremony, Mayor Meyer expressed consideration for the rights of Muslims, similar to other religions, and stated:

"The Muslim communities in Krefeld continue to work in harmony with city residents, neighbors, and local authorities. We have reached a mutual agreement on the protocol for reciting the adhan, which will be between 55 and a maximum of 70 decibels and will not disturb city residents. The call to prayer will now be recited externally from all mosques in Krefeld."

Adem Cankur, President of the Yunus Emre Mosque Association within DITIB Krefeld, thanked those involved in the city administration and others who contributed to this protocol.





Cankur stated, "We came here as guest workers, but we are part of this society. Krefeld's Muslims continue our work in harmony with all beliefs, without alienation or division. With the protocol we signed today, we feel a sense of belonging. We hope this practice will be implemented in all cities."

Cankur also shared that on May 3rd, the day of the first adhan, Mayor Meyer would visit their mosque.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mehmet Demir, Deputy President of DITIB Yunus Emre Mosque in Krefeld, cleric Arif Keskin, and Tufan Ünal, President of the Krefeld Muslim Association.

DITIB President Muharrem Kuzey expressed joy in a written statement about the permission to broadcast the adhan via loudspeakers every Friday.

Highlighting that this decision contributes significantly to the culture of coexistence, Kuzey emphasized that the signed protocol is an expression of "long-standing Muslim residents' belonging to this society" in Germany.

Kuzey underlined that broadcasting the adhan externally within the framework of constitutional rights is a natural right for Muslims in Germany.

Expressing the hope that this protocol will serve as an example for other cities, Kuzey thanked Krefeld Mayor Frank Meyer.