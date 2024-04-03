Dirty plan made by fanatic Jews to demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque

The extremist Temple Institute group in Israel aims to build the "Third Temple" in place of the Dome of the Rock, located in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, by sacrificing a red heifer based on sacred Jewish texts.

The Temple Institute plans to carry out the ritual sacrifice of a red heifer in April in occupied East Jerusalem, with the aim of changing the future of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Established in Israel in 1987, the extremist Temple Institute group is keeping five red heifers purchased from the U.S. state of Texas in 2022 for $500,000 to be sacrificed in April in the occupied West Bank.

According to sacred Jewish texts, a "completely red, flawless, unblemished, two-year-old" heifer must be sacrificed on a piece of land overlooking Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Mount of Olives area of East Jerusalem.

The "Red Heifer" is mentioned in the Book of Numbers in the Torah as "a heifer which has never been under the yoke", ordained by God to be used for "purification of the impure Israelites" during the era of the Prophet Moses.

According to belief, "impure persons" cannot enter the temple until the purification ritual is completed, and they are not accepted into Israeli society until they undergo the necessary procedures.

It is claimed that the region will be "cleansed" by ceremonially sacrificing the "roaming red heifer" on the Mount of Olives and burning its meat, allowing fanatic Jews to enter the area where the Dome of the Rock, considered the most sacred site of the temple, is located and worship there.

It is known that Jews have been conducting various activities for many years with the aim of opening Al-Aqsa Mosque, known as the Temple Mount, for Jewish worship and building the Third Temple.

The Temple Institute has been working for many years to build the Third Temple

Among the most important activities of the Temple Institute is the cultivation of the red heifer to be sacrificed so that Jews can worship in the area of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Institute also works on completing the sacred items to be used in the Third Temple and trains special clergy to serve there.

Many Jewish religious leaders and rabbis in Israel forbid Jews from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, some Jewish religious leaders considered to be extreme encourage their congregation to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Temple Institute also supports Jewish raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and announces all its activities to the public through social media.

It is known that the raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by fanatic Jews have become more widespread in recent years with the support of the institute and some Israeli ministers. There is concern that if the plans of fanatic groups are realized, raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque will increase, and the entry of Palestinians into the holy mosque will be further restricted.

It is thought that Israeli far-right ministers such as Minister of Public Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, by raiding the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, are preparing the ground for the construction of the intended Third Temple.









