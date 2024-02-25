Berat Night honored throughout Türkiye with prayerful observances

On the occasion of Berat Night, which commemorates the start of Ramadan, worshippers congregated at mosques across Türkiye with eagerness to pray and participate in diverse events.

Berat Night, which falls on the 15th night of the month of Sha'ban, is the harbinger of the Sultan of eleven months, Ramadan. Berat Night, meaning salvation from sins, forgiveness, and pardon, was observed throughout the country.

In Ankara, a program was held at the Hacı Bayram-ı Veli Mosque for Berat Night. The program at the mosque began with the recitation of the Quran, followed by the recitation of the Mevlid-i Sharif (the birth of the Prophet Muhammad) and prayers.

In Kocaeli, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. After the evening prayer, citizens who came to the historical Çoban Mustafa Paşa Mosque in the Gebze district performed prayers and supplications.

In Erzurum, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. Citizens filled the mosques, performed prayers, and made supplications.

In Sakarya, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. After the evening prayer, citizens who came to the Güllük Mosque in the Adapazarı district performed prayers and made supplications.

In Kırşehir, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. The congregation, filling the Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Mosque, performed prayers and made supplications.

In Batman, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. Citizens filled the mosques, performed prayers, and made supplications.

In Osmaniye, a program was held at the Çiğdem Mosque for Berat Night. Citizens who came to the mosque performed prayers and made supplications.

In Elazığ, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. Citizens filled the mosques, performed prayers, and made supplications.

In Kayseri, citizens flocked to mosques for Berat Night. After the evening prayer, a program was held at the historical Hunat Mosque for Berat Night. Some citizens came to the mosque with their children.

In Kırklareli, programs were organized in mosques for Berat Night. Citizens filled the mosques, performed prayers, and made supplications.

In Malatya, a program was held at the Şeyh Hamid-i Veli (Somuncu Baba) Complex for Berat Night.

In Adana, a program was held at the Hacı Sabancı Central Mosque for Berat Night. The program included the recitation of the Mevlid-i Sharif, hymns, sermons, and prayers.

In Şanlıurfa, a program was held at the Dergah Mosque in the Balıklıgöl Complex for Berat Night.

In Hatay, the program was organized for Berat Night. The program began with the recitation of the Quran at the Kaptan Mehmet Paşa Mosque in İskenderun, followed by hymns and prayers.

In Adıyaman, a program was held at the Emir Sultan Mosque for Berat Night.







