What is the Night of Ascension, also known as Miraç Kandili, and what are its significance and virtues?

The Night of Ascension (Miraç Kandili) is eagerly anticipated by Muslims every year as it holds great importance in the Islamic world. The Miraç Kandili for 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 6th. How should one observe the Night of Ascension, during which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) experienced the events of Isra and Miraç and when the obligation of prayer was imposed on Muslims? What is the virtue of the Night of Ascension? What worship should be performed? What are the acts of worship for the Night of Ascension?

One of the spiritually significant dates awaited with excitement by the Islamic world is the Night of Ascension (Miraç Kandili). The Night of Ascension for 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 6th.

Muslims in many parts of the world endeavor to observe this day and night, filled with wisdom, with as much worship as possible.

The Arabic word "miraç" means "to ascend, to rise." The Night of Ascension (Miraç Kandili) refers to the miraculous journey and encounter that our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) experienced, upon the invitation of our Lord, to witness the infinite power of Allah, first to Masjid al-Aqsa and then to the heavens.

The event of Miraç began with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) being deeply affected by the deaths of two beloved companions and the constant persecution he faced from the polytheists despite his invitations to Islam, making the earth seem constricted for him.

To console and allow him to empathize with the difficulties faced by previous prophets, Allah (SWT) facilitated a meeting between Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other prophets on the Night of Ascension.

This meeting took place in a transcendent realm, filled with virtues beyond our comprehension.

Upon returning from Miraç, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) informed those around him that he had traveled to Masjid al-Aqsa and back, praying during his journey. However, many people in his vicinity did not believe in the Prophet's journey to the heavens.

Upon hearing the Prophet's (PBUH) account, his close companion Hz. Abu Bakr (RA) expressed his unwavering faith and loyalty to the Prophet of the worlds by saying, "If he said it, then it must be true."

This is why the event of Miraç serves as a lesson to us Muslims, demonstrating the importance of "loyalty, submission, and the value of these qualities," and has been transmitted to us in this manner to the present day.

During the Mekkan period, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) embarked on a profound journey, upon Allah's (SWT) invitation, to witness the works of His infinite power, first to Masjid al-Aqsa and then to the heavens.

This profound event is mentioned in the Quran in the Surahs of Isra and Najm: "Glory to (Allah) Who did take His servant for a Journey by night from the Sacred Mosque to the al-Aqsa Mosque, whose precincts We did bless - in order that We might show him some of Our Signs: for He is the One Who heareth and seeth all things."

For believers, the Night of Ascension is a time when the doors of mercy, forgiveness, and sustenance are wide open. During such times, it is crucial to engage in abundant repentance, heartfelt prayers, and sincere supplications.

In line with this, in the 60th verse of the Surah Al-Mu'min, our Lord says: "Call upon Me; I will respond to you." Those who are too arrogant to worship Me will enter Hell humbled."

In a Hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the importance of supplication by saying, "Supplication is worship" (Abu Dawood, Witr 23. Tirmidhi, Daavât 1. Ibn Majah, Duâ 1).

According to the works of prominent Islamic scholars such as Ibn Ishaq and Ibn Sad, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) undertook part of his journey from Mecca to the heavens on a celestial mount named Buraq and part of it with the angel Gabriel (AS).

The word "insan" is derived from the Arabic word "nisyan" and means "forgetful, forgotten." Thus, humankind is naturally prone to forgetfulness.

The age we live in, characterized by its rapid pace, presents challenges to our responsibilities. Therefore, the "three months" we are currently in is a season of mercy and blessings, reminding us of the purpose of our existence in the most striking manner.

The three months and the blessed days and nights within them provide us with a great opportunity to remember Allah (SWT), pray to Him, and show reverence to Him. Let us not forget that Allah (SWT) does not disappoint those who turn to Him.

Therefore, due to the reasons mentioned, we should observe the day and night of the Miraç event by performing voluntary prayers, fasting, reciting tasbih, and praying sincerely.










