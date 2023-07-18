The Islamic New Year begins tomorrow

The year 1445 Hijri will begin tomorrow.

The migration of the last Prophet Muhammad and his companions from Mecca to Medina 1445 years ago is accepted as the beginning of the Islamic calendar. The day of Ashura will be realized on July 28.

The crescent moon signaling the beginning of the month of Muharram will be visible tonight for the first time, starting from the southern part of the Asian continent, almost the entire continent of Europe, and across the African continent.

During the month of Muharram, fasting is observed, and a special dessert called "aşure" is cooked and distributed.

This month is also significant for commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Hüseyin, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala.

The Day of Ashura falls on the 10th day of Muharram, which corresponds to July 28th this year, Friday, according to the Hijri calendar.