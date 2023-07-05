Saudi Arabia starts Umrah season with official announcement

According to the Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced electronic visas for Umrah visits starting from July 3rd.



The ministry has been making efforts to increase the number of Muslims visiting the holy lands. Electronic visa applications can be submitted through the "Nusuk" application, which has been designed to streamline the process for pilgrim candidates and Umrah visitors.

Individuals from all countries can apply for an Umrah visa to visit Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina. Visitors who have obtained an Umrah visa will be allowed to travel to the holy lands starting from 1 Muharram 1445 (July 19).

Additionally, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has disclosed that this year, a total of 1,845,000 people from 150 countries performed the pilgrimage.







