Erdoğan on 570th anniversary: Conquest of Istanbul has left indelible mark in history
In his message shared on his social media account, President Erdogan extended his commemoration on the occasion of the 570th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul. He emphasized the historical significance of this event, highlighting that it has left an indelible mark in history.
Published May 29,2023
On his social media account, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his commemoration on the occasion of the 570th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, recognizing it as a significant milestone embedded in history.
"I observe the 570th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, the stamp engraved in history that Anatolia will remain as the eternal Turkish homeland. I commemorate Fatih Sultan Mehmet and his heroic army with mercy, who received the good news of our Prophet, who opened and closed the era," Erdoğan stressed in the social media post.
Erdoğan expressed the belief that Anatolia will continue to serve as the eternal homeland of the Turkish people, underscoring the enduring importance of this momentous conquest.
Through his words, he paid tribute to the Conquest of Istanbul and reaffirmed the deep connection between the Turkish nation and its historical roots.