News Islamic World Erdoğan on 570th anniversary: Conquest of Istanbul has left indelible mark in history

Erdoğan on 570th anniversary: Conquest of Istanbul has left indelible mark in history

In his message shared on his social media account, President Erdogan extended his commemoration on the occasion of the 570th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul. He emphasized the historical significance of this event, highlighting that it has left an indelible mark in history.