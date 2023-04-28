Bosniak Muslim, who set off on foot from Europe for Hajj, reaches Iraq

A Bosniak Muslim who set off on foot from Europe for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, has reached Kirkuk in Iraq.

Envar Beganovic, 52, a judo athlete who has lived in Austria for 28 years, continues to progress by crossing 10 countries along his route.

Beganovic, who has been on the trek for approximately 160 days and carries the flag of every country he has been in on his back, left behind Slovakia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Greece and Türkiye since he started from Austria.

"I did not encounter any problems during the distance of thousands of kilometers. On the contrary, I received help and support from people beyond my expectations," he told Anadolu Agency.

He said he decided to go on the pilgrimage by foot because he was an athlete and was used to walking long distances. Beganovic said he wanted to achieve great rewards by walking thousands of kilometers.

"My late mother and father bequeathed to us not to stray from your religion," he said, adding that he had been walking for months to reach the holy land and never got tired.

The pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba in Mecca, is one of the five pillars of the religion.

Muslims are required to perform it at least once if they have the means.



