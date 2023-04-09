Austrian man embraces Islam during his trip to Türkiye

An Austrian man converted to Islam in Türkiye after he visited the country upon an invitation by his Turkish friend.

Austrian Manuel Titton visited the village of Ibriktepe in the northwestern Edirne province, which is the hometown of his friend Erkan Duz.

After being influenced by his friend, Titton expressed his desire to become a Muslim and applied to a local mufti.

Titton converted to Islam in a ceremony and assumed the Muslim name of "Yusuf Evren."

Ahmet Bayraktar, the district mufti, attended the ceremony and congratulated Evren, presenting him with a certificate of conversion.

Titton expressed his happiness and excitement after the ceremony, as he said that he had sincerely wanted to become a Muslim.