Two girls launch a website to help women with hijab in France find work, succeed in employing dozens

Muslim activists in France launched the "Job Hijab" platform to help the country's veiled women find job opportunities amid restrictions on wearing the veil in the country.

The British newspaper (The Times) quoted Yasmine Darwaz (21 years), who is the founder of the "Job Hijab" website, as saying that Muslim women who want to apply for jobs and keep their hijab at the same time, are unable to identify companies that do not mind that, and as a result, they apply for many of specific job, and then they find out that they cannot take it.

This initiative was welcomed by some tweeters on Twitter, as they confirmed that it is a good idea amid what is happening to veiled women in the country.

The Job Hijab account tweeted, "the goal is to help veiled women find job and training opportunities in various institutions or companies that allow wearing the hijab".

The account added that it also helps veiled women in writing their CV in a professional manner that increases their chances of entering the world of work.

The platform launched a donation campaign to develop its work and create its own application that facilitates the publication of job opportunities and better reach the target group.

Many veiled women interacted with the platform. One of the tweets said that the platform "came at a time when veiled women were suffering from bullying and marginalization", while another said that "the platform's activity should be generalized and more open to social networking sites to spread benefit."

Veiled women in France have recently suffered from many restrictions, especially after the domination of the extremist right-wing parties in the legislative elections, which for the first time witnessed the rise of 89 deputies from the National Assembly.







