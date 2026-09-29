MORE THAN 8,000 CONFIRMED CASES IN CONGOS EBOLA OUTBREAK

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen above 8,000, according to the latest government figures.



Of the 8,067 confirmed cases, 3,901 people have died, according to the authorities. Currently, 773 people are in isolation or receiving treatment.



The African health authority, Africa CDC, said in Ituri Province in the north-east of Congo, considered an epicentre of the outbreak, cases have fallen by 25% in the past three weeks.



However, in the neighbouring province of North Kivu, cases increased by 56% during the same time.



Experts believe there is a high number of unreported cases. The outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus is believed to have spread undetected for months.



The current outbreak, formally declared in mid-May, has spread across seven provinces in the central African country.



Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids. It causes a highly contagious fever accompanied by diarrhoea and bleeding.



Currently, there is no specific vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain.



