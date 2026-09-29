Ebola cases top 8,000 in DR Congo amid contact-tracing gaps

Failings in contact tracing as well as persistent deaths outside treatment centers have been blamed for a recent surge in Ebola transmission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, health authorities said Monday, as the number of confirmed cases topped 8,000.

Since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, the cumulative caseload stands at 8,067, including 3,901 deaths, the Health Ministry's latest situation update showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 48.4%.

The latest epidemic has affected 63 health zones across seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.

Ituri remains the epicenter, accounting for 76.4% of cumulative cases since the outbreak began.

The situation update indicated that of the new confirmed deaths, the majority occurred in the community, outside treatment centers in Ituri and in North Kivu due to challenges in timely case detection.

Contact tracing has fallen to 79.2%, compared to 83.4% previously.

The update showed sustained transmission in Haut-Uele province, while renewed transmission was recorded in Tshopo province.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a report last week warned that the latest geographic expansion of the virus, including newly affected areas in South Ubangi and Haut-Uele, had increased the risk of cross-border transmission.

It also noted that the rising fatality ratio and growing number of deaths occurring in communities highlights the seriousness of the disease.

At least $2.9 billion had been mobilized for the Ebola response in the Africa region, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).