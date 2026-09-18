Nearly 1 in 4 doctors worldwide approaching retirement age: WHO

Nearly one in four doctors worldwide is over the age of 55 and is expected to retire within the next decade, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Friday, highlighting growing pressure on health systems.

The finding, based on the latest available data from 122 countries, was published in WHO's new report on global health workforce levels and trends. In high-income countries, nearly one in three doctors is approaching retirement age.

"Ageing is the hidden health workforce crisis that requires urgent attention," said Khassoum Diallo, acting head of WHO's health workforce policies and data unit.

WHO projects a global shortage of 11.1 million health workers by 2030, with 67 countries expected to lack enough personnel to meet their populations' health needs.

Despite the challenges, global health workforce density rose 52% over the past two decades, from 44.8 workers per 10,000 people in 2006 to 67.9 in 2025, according to the report. More than 70 million health and care workers are now employed worldwide.

Large regional disparities do persist, however. WHO said doctor density in Europe is 13 times higher than in Africa, while nurse and midwife density is six times higher.

"Addressing these inequities is essential to achieving Health for All," Diallo said.





