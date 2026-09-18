 Contact Us
News World Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security

Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security

In a Friday announcement, President Donald Trump claimed Washington has secured an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that establishes permanent U.S. control over Greenland's security and administrative functions.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 19,2026 12:29 AM
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS US, DENMARK, GREENLAND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON US CONTROL OVER SECURITY

President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump said on Friday Washington ⁠has entered into an agreement ⁠with Denmark and ⁠Greenland that gives the US ⁠permanent control over security, and ⁠all ‌other ‌needs, ⁠in ‌Greenland.