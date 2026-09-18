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Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security
Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security
In a Friday announcement, President Donald Trump claimed Washington has secured an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that establishes permanent U.S. control over Greenland's security and administrative functions.
President Donald Trump said on Friday Washington has entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives the US permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland.