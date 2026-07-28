Persistent cough, hoarseness may signal silent reflux

A feeling of something stuck in the throat, persistent irritation, cough and hoarseness may be signs of 'throat reflux,' also known as 'silent reflux.'

Many people who constantly feel as if something is stuck in their throat assume the problem is a throat infection. However, because there is no heartburn, patients may consult different medical departments for a long time. The underlying cause, in fact, may be throat reflux.

Unlike classic acid reflux, throat reflux can present with different symptoms. Since patients often do not experience heartburn or acid regurgitation, they may not realize their complaints could be stomach-related. Instead, symptoms such as a sensation of something stuck in the throat, deterioration in voice quality, a constant need to clear the throat, irritation, coughing and a foreign body sensation while swallowing come to the forefront.

ENDOSCOPIC EXAMINATION

It was noted that when acidic foods are consumed, the enzyme pepsin can become active again and cause irritation in throat tissue. "We can diagnose the condition by evaluating changes at the entrance of the esophagus during an endoscopic examination," the specialist said.

LIFESTYLE CHANGES ARE ESSENTIAL

It was emphasized that, in addition to medication, lifestyle changes play a major role in the treatment of silent reflux. The following warnings were made: