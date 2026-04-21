Europe saw record whooping cough cases in 2024

Europe recorded its highest-ever number of whooping cough cases in 2024, while measles infections surged to their highest level in nearly three decades, raising fresh concerns about declining vaccination coverage.

Data released on Monday by the European Commission, World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF at the start of European Vaccination Week showed more than 298,000 cases of whooping cough across the WHO European region in 2024, the most ever recorded.

Measles cases also climbed sharply, exceeding 127,000 infections, marking a 27-year high in the region, which spans 53 countries across Europe and Central Asia.

"Some of this can be attributed to lack of awareness, misinformation, and distrust in vaccines or health authorities. However, these outbreaks also reveal uneven immunisation coverage and weaknesses in immunization programs and primary health care systems," the statement said.

The spike comes despite decades of progress. The region has been polio-free since 2002, while diseases such as rubella and diphtheria have declined dramatically.

"Europe cannot afford to move backwards. It is imperative to reinforce national and regional immunization programs and to accelerate global coordinated actions," it said.

Whooping cough, a bacterial infection, can be life-threatening for infants. It typically starts with mild cold-like symptoms before progressing to severe coughing fits and breathing difficulties.

Health officials stress that measles is highly contagious and can also seriously affect adults, sometimes requiring hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a characteristic rash, while complications can lead to pneumonia or encephalitis.

"Vaccines work, they save lives, and they protect our communities," the statement added.





