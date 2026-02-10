Russia claims it captured another village in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Tuesday that its forces captured another Ukrainian settlement over the past day.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Zaliznychne came under Russia's control following an operation carried out by the Vostok (East) group of forces.

It also stated that Ukraine responded to recent operations with air raids, and the Russian air defense systems shot down a Neptun guided missile and 72 drones.

In a separate development, Russia's special envoy on Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, said at a press briefing in Moscow that Ukrainian shelling over the past week resulted in 14 deaths and over 100 injuries.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reported a separate series of attacks. The military administration of Ukraine's Odesa region said a Russian strike on a local energy facility left several districts in the city of Odesa without power.

"Critical infrastructure facilities switched to backup power from generators. Restoration of power supply is ongoing," the administration said.

In a related statement, Ukraine's General Staff reported that its forces repelled multiple attacks across the front line and conducted successful counter-battery fire, targeting Russian artillery positions.

As the war continues, independent verification of claims made by both sides remains challenging.





