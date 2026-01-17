Swedish PM rejects US tariff 'blackmail' over Greenland

The Swedish premier on Saturday said allies will not give in to "blackmail" following US President Donald Trump's new tariff announcement over Greenland, adding they are in discussion for a "coordinated response."

"We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland," Ulf Kristersson wrote on US social media company X.

Saying that he will "always" stand up for his country and for allied neighbors, he noted that this is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out.

"Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response," added Kristersson.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.