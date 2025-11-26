French health agency finds no proven link between mobile phones and cancer

France's national health safety agency ANSES said Wednesday that current scientific evidence does not establish a causal link between mobile phone use and cancer, while calling for continued caution, particularly for children, as exposure patterns rapidly evolve.

In a new opinion updating previous assessments from 2013 and 2016, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety reviewed 250 of the most robust studies out of more than 1,000 recent epidemiological and toxicological publications, including major programs such as MOBI-Kids and the US National Toxicology Program.

The agency concluded that available data "does not lead to establishing a causal link between exposure to radiofrequency waves and the appearance of cancers, "BFM TV reported.

Radiofrequency waves emitted by mobile phones, connected objects, TV, and radio transmitters are widely used, with 98% of people aged 12 and above in France owning a mobile phone whose technologies have continued to evolve.

"This is a public health issue: everyone is exposed, and at an increasingly younger age," said Olivier Merckel, head of the agency's unit on risks related to physical agents.

While some lab studies show temporary cellular changes after exposure, scientists say these effects reverse once exposure stops.

Animal studies also provide only "limited evidence" of cancer-related impacts, while expanded human epidemiological research "does not provide conclusive evidence on the occurrence of cancers," Merckel added.

"By aggregating all this data on cellular mechanisms, our conclusion is that it does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship," he said, noting the presence of "small signals" in some experimental work.

Despite the reassuring findings, ANSES maintained its longstanding recommendation to limit direct exposure, particularly among children, who are considered more vulnerable.

"Using a hands-free kit, speaker mode or making calls where reception is good helps keep the phone away from the body and significantly reduces exposure," Merckel said, encouraging a "precautionary approach" and moderate mobile phone use among minors.

Although direct exposure from devices has decreased thanks to widespread use of earphones and speakers, environmental exposure has increased in cities with the growth of 4G, 5G, social media use, and denser antenna networks, ANSES noted.

However, these levels remain well below regulatory limits.

ANSES also highlighted emerging research suggesting possible effects on fertility and brain function, areas where more evidence is needed. The agency will publish a separate expert assessment in January on the impact of social media use among adolescents.





