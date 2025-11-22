Seoul to contribute $100M to Global Fund to fight infectious diseases

The South Korean Foreign Ministry vowed to provide $100 million to the Global Fund from 2026 to 2028 to fight major infectious diseases, according to Yonhap news.

Kweon Ki-hwan, deputy minister for multilateral global affairs, announced the commitment during the Global Fund's eighth replenishment summit on Friday in Johannesburg.

Founded in 2002, the Global Fund is the world's largest international public-private partnership focused on preventing and eliminating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Kweon noted the Fund's accomplishments in the last 20 years, including an estimated 70 million lives saved from the three diseases.

He emphasized the need for improved efficiency, the adoption of innovative health technologies and better program implementation amid a shifting global development environment.

The South Korean government added that it would seek to expand Korean companies' involvement in the Fund's disease-response initiatives.



