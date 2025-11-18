WHO warns: Mental health of children and adolescents worsening in Europe

A new report has indicated that mental health issues among children and adolescents in Europe have turned into a growing crisis.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) analysis, one in seven Europeans under the age of 20 is experiencing mental health issues, a rate that has increased by one-third over the past 15 years.

Girls are disproportionately affected, with one in four girls aged 15-19 reporting mental health problems. Concerns about the mental health of young people have been rapidly escalating in recent years. A report released earlier this year indicated that social isolation, the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and socioeconomic instability are potential triggers for mental health issues.

This report revealed that young people in the Faroe Islands, along with those in Iceland and Denmark, rank the highest in terms of mental well-being, whereas those in Ukraine, Cyprus, and Poland rank among the lowest.

The WHO report emphasized that access to professional mental health support is still problematic across the bloc. Approximately one-fourth of European countries lack community-based mental health services for young people; one in five countries does not have specialized policies for mental health.

Dr. Joao Breda, who works on patient safety and quality of healthcare services at WHO, said, "This report serves as a warning."

"Every child and adolescent has the right to access mental health support and benefit from high-quality care," he added.

The report is the first comprehensive study to compile data on child and adolescent mental health across the 53 countries of WHO's European and Central Asian region.

It underscores the urgent need for adequate face-to-face care, particularly at a time when young people are increasingly turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for emotional support, which can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes.

WHO is calling on countries to take steps to strengthen the mental health of young people, including investing in mental health services and redesigning programs to more effectively meet the needs of children and adolescents.

Breda stated, "By taking action now, countries can build resilient systems that will help future generations thrive."