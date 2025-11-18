ASELSAN signs record $26M deal for medical imaging systems

ASELSAN, which works to develop domestic and national solutions in health technologies, has signed the largest contract in its history in this field with its medical imaging systems.

The company signed a 26 million 70 thousand dollar contract for the procurement of medical imaging systems intended for domestic use. This agreement stands out as ASELSAN's largest health-sector contract to date in terms of economic value.

In line with its vision of "dual-use technology," ASELSAN carries its knowledge and experience in military electronics into health technologies.

The company supports Türkiye's strategy of developing domestic technology in health systems with its high-tech capabilities, design/production infrastructure, and human resources.

Türkiye's annual medical device imports are estimated at 3 billion dollars, with imaging devices accounting for 500 million dollars of that amount.

ASELSAN has transferred expertise from military defense technologies such as imaging, microwave, radar, electro-optics, and power electronics into the health sector, forming its main portfolio with imaging devices, diagnosis, detection and monitoring devices, and life-support devices.

ASELSAN'S FIRST MEDICAL IMAGING PRODUCT

Developed entirely with national resources based on feedback from healthcare professionals, ASELSAN's Mobile Digital X-Ray Device (ADR-M100) was first put into use last year at Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, one of Türkiye's leading hospitals.

The ASELSAN Mobile Digital X-Ray device is designed as a high-end portable X-ray machine that can be used in intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency departments, and various clinics of public, university, private, and field hospitals—particularly for patients who cannot be transported to radiology units.

Equipped with motorized movement, the ADR-M100 can capture full-body images with 32kW power.

The CE-certified device stands out as ASELSAN's first medical imaging product.

It provides high image quality at low doses and can be easily maneuvered thanks to its movable vertical and horizontal arms.

In emergency situations, the ASELSAN Mobile X-Ray Device is ready to operate immediately upon startup, allowing images to be captured quickly.