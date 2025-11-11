Türkiye emerges as regional hub in robotic urology surgery

Turkish urologists say Türkiye has become a regional reference center in robotic surgery — a field that minimizes bleeding risks and allows faster recovery compared to open surgery — with Turkish surgeons now training colleagues from other countries.

Prof. Dr. Fatih Atuğ, President of the International Urological Research Society (IURES), said robotic surgery has gained wide use across medical specialties and that Turkish surgeons have achieved remarkable success, performing complex operations that attract patients from abroad.

"Türkiye has become a regional hub for robotic surgery," said Atuğ. "Thousands of patients from countries such as Germany, the UK, Russia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Libya choose Türkiye for advanced robotic procedures."

TURKISH SURGEONS NOW TRAIN INTERNATIONAL COLLEAGUES

Prof. Atuğ noted that Turkish surgeons conduct live operations and training programs in countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Greece.

Hacettepe University's Prof. Dr. Emre Huri emphasized that Turkish doctors now serve as instructors in robotic surgery:

"Türkiye has become one of the world's reference centers, especially in urology. Our surgeons are now on par with, and in many cases leading, their European and American counterparts," he said.

He added that Türkiye's hospitals are increasingly recognized as centers for both clinical practice and surgical education, attracting patients and trainees from the Balkans, neighboring regions, and the Middle East.

HIGH PRECISION, MINIMAL RISK

IURES Secretary General Prof. Dr. Erdem Canda said international training and observation programs are regularly held in accredited centers across Türkiye, with new robotic units spreading beyond major cities like Ankara, İzmir, and İstanbul to regions such as Antalya, Diyarbakır, and Erzurum.

"Using 8-millimeter instruments, we can visualize and operate on structures the human eye struggles to see," Canda explained. "This precision allows us to protect tiny vessels and nerves, minimize bleeding, reduce complications, and achieve higher cancer-free survival rates."