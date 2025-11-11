Hair protein toothpaste could rebuild enamel, say UK scientists

Researchers at King's College London have discovered that a toothpaste made from keratin — the protein found in human hair — could help rebuild tooth enamel and prevent cavities.
According to the scientists, keratin can form a strong protective layer on the tooth surface, similar to how it functions in hair, skin, and wool. When interacting with minerals in saliva, it creates a crystal-like coating that mimics the structure of natural enamel.
Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, a prosthodontist at King's College London who led the study, said:
"Unlike bone or hair, tooth enamel cannot regenerate once it's lost. Finding a natural way to repair enamel would be a huge step forward for dentistry."
While conventional fluoride toothpastes only slow enamel erosion, the keratin-based formula appears to halt the process entirely. The protein forms a dense mineral layer that seals nerve endings and reduces tooth sensitivity.
The treatment could be developed either as a daily-use toothpaste or as a professional dental gel, with researchers estimating it could reach consumers within two to three years.
The keratin used in the study was derived from wool. When applied, it created an enamel-like coating that attracted calcium and phosphate ions, forming a durable, protective layer.
Lead author Sara Gamea noted that keratin is both sustainable and non-toxic, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic resins:
"It provides a natural tooth-colored finish while avoiding harmful plastics."
Researchers believe this breakthrough could merge biotechnology with dentistry to enable "self-healing" teeth.
"In the biotech era, we're not just treating symptoms," said Dr. Elsharkawy. "We're restoring natural function using the body's own materials. Soon, something as simple as a strand of hair could help us create stronger, healthier teeth."