Hair protein toothpaste could rebuild enamel, say UK scientists

Researchers at King's College London have discovered that a toothpaste made from keratin — the protein found in human hair — could help rebuild tooth enamel and prevent cavities.

According to the scientists, keratin can form a strong protective layer on the tooth surface, similar to how it functions in hair, skin, and wool. When interacting with minerals in saliva, it creates a crystal-like coating that mimics the structure of natural enamel.

Dr. Sherif Elsharkawy, a prosthodontist at King's College London who led the study, said:

"Unlike bone or hair, tooth enamel cannot regenerate once it's lost. Finding a natural way to repair enamel would be a huge step forward for dentistry."

KERATIN COULD REPLACE FLUORIDE

While conventional fluoride toothpastes only slow enamel erosion, the keratin-based formula appears to halt the process entirely. The protein forms a dense mineral layer that seals nerve endings and reduces tooth sensitivity.

The treatment could be developed either as a daily-use toothpaste or as a professional dental gel, with researchers estimating it could reach consumers within two to three years.

ECO-FRIENDLY AND RECYCLABLE

The keratin used in the study was derived from wool. When applied, it created an enamel-like coating that attracted calcium and phosphate ions, forming a durable, protective layer.

Lead author Sara Gamea noted that keratin is both sustainable and non-toxic, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic resins:

"It provides a natural tooth-colored finish while avoiding harmful plastics."

'A REVOLUTION THAT BEGAN WITH A STRAND OF HAIR'

Researchers believe this breakthrough could merge biotechnology with dentistry to enable "self-healing" teeth.

"In the biotech era, we're not just treating symptoms," said Dr. Elsharkawy. "We're restoring natural function using the body's own materials. Soon, something as simple as a strand of hair could help us create stronger, healthier teeth."