Junk foods most harmful to the brain identified

Researchers found that individuals who consumed one additional portion a day of these two food groups had a significantly increased risk of developing cognitive disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer's.



The study, conducted between 2014 and 2020, examined 4,750 Americans aged 55 and older. Cognitive tests were performed on the participants every two years. As a result, 1,363 individuals experienced cognitive decline.



The risk increased by 17% among those who consumed an extra portion of overly processed meat daily.

The risk increased by 6% among those who consumed an extra portion of sugary drinks (such as cola, iced tea, fruit-flavored drinks, etc.) daily.

The research also points to a surprising finding: There was no direct correlation between total consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) and cognitive decline. Other types of UPFs such as bread, desserts, snacks, dairy products, or ready meals were not linked to an increase in risk.

Brenda Davy, a professor of human nutrition at Virginia Tech, described the findings as carrying a hopeful message:

"There are things that can be changed. It's important to practice moderation and make reasonable and balanced choices."



The researchers emphasized that the most effective way to reduce consumption of overly processed products is to increase home cooking habits. Ben Katz from Virginia Tech stated, "Following a diet is one thing; having the skills to cook that diet is quite another."