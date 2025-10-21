Lying down may harm health more than sitting: Finnish study

A new Finnish study has found that spending too much time lying down or lounging during the day could be more harmful to health than sitting, YLE reported on Tuesday.

The research, conducted by the UKK Institute, examined the activity patterns, fitness, and health of more than 4,000 Finns aged 20 to 69 between 2017-2019 and 2021-2022. It revealed that people who spent long waking hours reclining or lying flat were more likely to have larger waistlines and higher cardiovascular disease risks.

"Previously, it was unequivocally said that sitting down is harmful and that standing could be beneficial to people's health. The new research has shown that sitting for short periods could actually be beneficial to health," said UKK Institute Director Tommi Vasankari.

The study distinguished between different sedentary behaviors, noting that intermittent sitting, when people get up every 20 to 30 minutes, even just to grab a coffee, can improve metabolism and heart health.

"All forms of sitting should not be demonized as it has been in the past," Vasankari said.

However, the findings showed no similar benefit for those who lay down or lounged, even if they got up regularly. "Whatever position you take when lying down or reclining, it always has a detrimental effect on heart health," he added.

Researchers concluded that shorter sitting periods combined with occasional standing promote better cholesterol levels and slimmer waistlines, while excessive lounging leads to unfavorable fat levels and a slower metabolism.





