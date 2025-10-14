Ireland to commit funding for Gaza reconstruction

Ireland will commit "millions of euros" in the coming months to fund the reconstruction of Gaza, Irish broadcaster RTE reported Tuesday.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris is expected to tell the Cabinet that preparations are underway for a major Irish aid package to support Gaza, following Ireland's decision to join the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.

He will also announce that a consignment of 1,500 tents bound for Gaza includes 750 tents from Ireland's humanitarian stocks, RTE further added.

The government has already announced an additional €6 million ($7 million) in humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, bringing Ireland's total contribution since 2023 to over €100 million ($115 million).





