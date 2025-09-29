The new generation attack: E-cigarettes

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Volkan Kara, a member of the Green Crescent Science Committee, provided insights into the surge in e-cigarette use, particularly among young people in recent years.

He explained that e-cigarettes heat a liquid into a vapor using a battery-powered coil. This vapor contains numerous harmful substances, including nicotine, polycyclic carbons, and volatile metals.

Dr. Kara stressed that these substances are highly addictive for young people and negatively impact the development and function of many systems, especially the brain. He emphasized the existence of highly successful global and domestic strategies and policies against tobacco products.

He stated that the tobacco industry developed e-cigarettes to target youth, gain new customers, and maintain profits. Citing World Health Organization data, Kara noted that e-cigarettes come in 16,000 different flavors.

Dr. Kara highlighted that these flavors attract and deceive young people, pushing them toward using a harmful substance. "The nicotine addiction that starts with these flavors eventually leads to the use of conventional cigarettes, what we call 'multiple' use. Cigarette use is quite low in the new generation, but unfortunately, they are starting their nicotine addiction with these new products. Subsequently, some of these users continue their addiction with conventional, classic tobacco and cigarettes. They become multiple users," he said.