Your ribs can break from coughing!

Prof. Dr. Güven Sadi Sunam, a specialist in thoracic surgery, highlights the hidden dangers and preventative measures behind these fractures.

He states that sudden and persistent chest pain in younger individuals could signal serious underlying bone problems. The increasing number of coughing-related rib fractures in young patients, he says, may have significant underlying causes.

MORE COMMON IN WOMEN

Prof. Dr. Sunam notes a recent rise in young patients complaining of chest pain, particularly young women with asthma and those under stress. "Young patients, especially those with asthma or female patients, come to us with chest pain. Upon detailed examination, we see that this pain usually begins after a sudden cough and is often not correctly diagnosed. We immediately perform a detailed CT scan and detect a rib fracture," he explained.

To prevent such issues, Prof. Dr. Sunam offers the following advice to young people: "Let's get some sun. Let's move. Let's stay away from unhealthy environments and cigarettes as much as possible and get fresh air. These steps are very important for healthy bones and a healthy life."