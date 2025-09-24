Neck size: An overlooked sign of health risks

THE UNSEEN DANGERS OF A THICK NECK

While a broad neck may appear to be a sign of physical strength in athletes, science shows it can also be a warning sign of serious health problems. Unlike BMI, which can be misleading for muscular people, neck circumference offers a more nuanced look at a person's health.

A larger neck is often a sign of excess fat distribution in the upper body. This fat releases fatty acids into the bloodstream, which can disrupt how your body regulates cholesterol, blood sugar, and even your heart's rhythm. In essence, a thick neck can be a proxy for visceral fat, the dangerous fat that wraps around your internal organs.

The evidence connecting neck size to health issues is compelling. People with thicker necks are at a higher risk for cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure. Atrial fibrillation, a condition causing an irregular heartbeat, is particularly concerning as it can lead to blood clots and stroke.

A thick neck is also linked to obstructive sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This condition can lead to extreme daytime fatigue and puts a strain on the cardiovascular system.

WHAT IS A RISKY NECK SIZE?

A risky neck size is considered to be 17 inches (43 cm) or greater for men and 14 inches (35.5 cm) or greater for women. What's most surprising is that these risks exist even in people with a normal BMI. You can be at a healthy weight and still face elevated health risks due to a large neck circumference. In fact, for every additional centimeter beyond these thresholds, the rates of hospitalization and death increase.

If your neck measurement is above these thresholds, it's not a reason to panic, but it is a sign worth taking seriously. Your neck size is an important, often overlooked piece of your overall health picture.