A single drink may increase dementia risk

A new study has found that any amount of alcohol consumption, even low levels, may increase the risk of dementia.

The findings challenge the popular belief that moderate drinking can be beneficial for brain health.

The research analyzed the health records of over 559,000 participants from the U.S. Million Veteran Program and the UK Biobank databases. The participants, aged 56–72, were followed for 4 to 12 years, during which more than 14,000 were diagnosed with dementia. Observational analysis showed that those who consumed 40 or more drinks per week and those with alcohol dependence had a 41% to 51% higher risk.

The study used a genetic method called Mendelian randomization to strengthen its findings. This analysis found that genetic variants linked to alcohol consumption were associated with a higher risk of dementia, confirming the link between alcohol and the disease. The study determined that even just 1 to 3 extra drinks per week increased the risk by 15%, and a genetic predisposition to alcohol dependence was linked to a 16% higher risk. The researchers suggest that previous studies showing a "protective effect" of low-level alcohol consumption may have been misleading. They believe that people in the early stages of dementia might simply reduce their alcohol intake, creating a misleading correlation.

EXPERT WARNING

The findings indicate that there is no "safe" level of alcohol consumption for brain health and that reducing alcohol intake could be a key strategy for preventing dementia. In conclusion, the new study strongly suggests that all types of alcohol increase the risk of dementia, debunking the idea that moderate drinking is good for the brain.