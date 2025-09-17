Insomnia causes dangerous toxins in the brain

Experts reported that the brain's waste-clearing network, the "glymphatic system," works more actively during sleep, and when sleep is disrupted, this system functions poorly, slowing toxin removal and potentially raising the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Body cells produce waste that is cleared through the lymphatic system, but the brain lacks lymph vessels. About 12 years ago, scientists discovered the "glymphatic system," which uses cerebrospinal fluid to collect waste between brain cells and transfer it into veins.

Animal studies showed that this system is far more active during sleep and clears "beta-amyloid proteins" (Aß), which play a role in Alzheimer's disease. In humans, even a single sleepless night was observed to raise these levels in the brain.

According to experts, quality sleep is crucial for brain health, though it is not yet certain whether clearing toxins through treatment directly reduces dementia risk. Research is focusing on tracking Aß and tau protein levels across sleep-wake cycles to better understand how treating sleep apnea and insomnia affects brain cleansing.

Scientists advise people concerned about brain health and cognitive function to monitor their sleep patterns and consult a doctor.