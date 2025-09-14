Finnish study links mouth bacteria to heart attacks

A new study from Finland has revealed that certain bacteria found in the mouth may directly trigger heart attacks. Conducted under the leadership of Tampere University, the research examined arterial plaques from over 200 patients with cardiovascular disease. Scientists discovered genetic traces of oral bacteria in a significant portion of these plaques.

Dr. Pekka Karhunen, who led the study, said: "The role of bacteria in coronary artery disease has long been suspected, but direct and convincing evidence was lacking until now. Our study showed that the DNA of many oral bacteria is present in arterial plaques."

THE PATH TO HEART ATTACKS: ATHEROSCLEROSİS

The research focused on atherosclerosis, a major cause of heart attacks, where plaques made of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances accumulate in the artery walls. Over time, these narrow the arteries, restrict blood flow, and can rupture—cutting off oxygen to the heart muscle.

Tests on samples from 121 sudden death cases and 96 surgical patients found frequent traces of "viridans streptococci," a type of oral bacteria. These were present in 42.1% of the plaques in sudden death cases and 42.9% of those from surgery patients.

BACTERİA HİDDEN FROM THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Researchers found bacterial biofilms often located at the core of plaques, hidden from the immune system. These silent bacteria can be triggered by stress, poor diet, respiratory infections, or certain hormones, potentially causing inflammation and plaque rupture—leading to a heart attack.

ORAL HEALTH İS CRİTİCAL TO HEART HEALTH

The results indicate a stronger link between oral and heart health than previously thought. Researchers concluded: "Our findings suggest that oral bacteria may contribute to the destabilization of stable plaques over time, increasing the risk of heart attack."