Experts warn against common first aid myths that risk lives

Experts emphasize that many common misconceptions about first aid are widespread in society, and this can lead to secondary injuries or permanent disabilities.

Özlem Koç, a First Aid Trainer at Istanbul Emergency Health Services, explained that first aid involves immediate interventions performed until professional emergency responders arrive at the scene of an accident or sudden illness.

Koç stated that when done correctly and effectively, first aid can save a person's life, but incorrect applications may cause secondary injuries or permanent disabilities. She stressed that first aid should only be performed by trained individuals.

Highlighting the importance of spreading first aid knowledge in society, Koç said, "We all definitely need to know first aid. This way, we might save the life of someone we love. It usually takes emergency professionals about five minutes or more to arrive. Correct interventions during that time can keep a person alive. The actions taken at the borderline between life and death are very effective."

"PRESSING THE STOMACH TO EXPEL WATER DURING DROWNING IS WRONG"

Koç pointed out that many "common misconceptions" about first aid exist, such as trying to press the stomach to expel water in drowning cases, which is incorrect.

She noted that in these situations, very little water actually enters the lungs, and the right action is effective basic life support and CPR.

"COVERING A FEVERISH CHILD BECAUSE THEY FEEL COLD IS WRONG"

Applying toothpaste on burns or putting ice directly on the burn area are also common mistakes, Koç said. "It is enough to hold the burned area under lukewarm water. Direct ice application is not correct. Covering a feverish child because they feel cold or dressing them in thick clothes is wrong. Instead, give a lukewarm shower or wrap them in a wet sheet," she advised.

BACK SLAPPING CAN WORSEN CHOKING

Regarding airway obstruction, Koç warned that wrong interventions could be life-threatening. She said, "If the person can breathe but says they can't, it's a partial obstruction. Back slapping is wrong in this case because it may turn partial obstruction into complete blockage. If the person can cough, we encourage coughing only. But if they cannot cough, turn blue, or make the universal choking sign, then we give five back blows. If the foreign object doesn't come out, we perform the Heimlich maneuver."

"CUTTING AND SUCKING A SNAKEBITE WOUND IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG"

Koç mentioned that misconceptions from movies are still seen in snake and insect bite cases.

"Cutting and sucking a snakebite wound is absolutely wrong. It also poses a risk of infectious diseases," she said, adding, "The venom taken into the mouth can harm the rescuer too. The correct approach is to apply ice, keep the person from walking, prevent venom circulation, and quickly call emergency services (112). Also, pressure should be applied to the bleeding area with a clean cloth. Some people remove and discard the cloth when it gets dirty, which is wrong as it disrupts clotting. Instead, place a new cloth over the dirty one and continue applying pressure. If necessary, raise the affected area above heart level. For nosebleeds, leaning forward and pressing the nostrils is correct, not tilting the head back."

Koç also stressed that during epileptic seizures, trying to open the jaw, putting spoons in the mouth, or smelling onions are all wrong. She emphasized that the person can breathe through their nose and the focus should be on securing the environment and preventing head injury.

WRONG PORTRAYALS IN MOVIES AND TV AFFECT PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Koç noted that many incorrect first aid practices are often shown in movies and TV, such as slapping a fainted person, pouring water on them, giving milk for poisoning, removing embedded objects, or showing instant recovery after a serum injection, which have led to public misconceptions. She also mentioned that sniffing cologne or onions during fainting is incorrect. Instead, the patient should be given fresh air and loosened clothing.

Koç explained that first aid training lasts two days and anyone over 18 can take it. Certificates are awarded to those who pass.