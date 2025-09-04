Sugary drinks, alcohol may cause hair loss, study says

Your drink might be doing damage to your hair. A new scientific review found that two of the most consumed beverages in the U.S. can trigger hair loss and premature graying. But there's a simple, widely available supplement that may help protect your hair.

Consuming more than 3.5 liters of sugary drinks per week was linked to hair loss, especially in men. Experts state that excess sugar increases oil production on the scalp, leading to inflammation and irritation, which can damage hair follicles. It was also noted that alcohol dehydrates the body, impairs nutrient absorption, negatively affects hormonal balance, and increases oxidative stress, which damages hair follicles and melanin production, which is what gives hair its color.

SOLUTION: VITAMIN D AND A BALANCED DIET

Five different studies found that high levels of vitamin D reduce hair loss and support hair growth. Researchers also noted that iron, protein, soy products, and vegetables like broccoli and cabbage contribute to hair health. Experts added that in addition to supplements, medical treatments, laser applications, and hair transplants can also be used when necessary.

Dermatologist Dr. Susan Massick warned, "It's important to take preventative measures before hair loss becomes prominent."