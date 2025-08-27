Measles outbreak kills 17 in Indonesia

A recent measles outbreak killed at least 17 people in Indonesia's southern province of East Java, most of them children, Jakarta Globe reported on Wednesday.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin will visit Sumenep Regency in East Java in the wake of the outbreak.

"Measles can actually be prevented through immunization, so we will revamp our immunization strategy to make it more effective," Budi told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He said the outbreak has occurred because of disrupted immunization programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This measles outbreak occurred because immunization was interrupted during the pandemic. Now we must accelerate immunization so no more children fall victim to measles, which can be fatal," he said.

To control the outbreak, the local government has initiated a large-scale measles vaccination campaign in Sumenep, with assistance from the Ministry of Health and nearby universities.

On Tuesday, Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa announced that 9,825 measles vaccine doses had been distributed, as well as vitamin A supplements provided by the provincial government.

"Measles vaccination is being carried out simultaneously in Sumenep, with 9,825 vaccine doses prepared," Khofifah said.

The vaccination campaign will continue from August 25 to September 14, aiming to vaccinate 95% of children in Sumenep.





