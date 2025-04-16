Türkiye launches six-in-one caccine for children

With the update of the National Childhood Vaccination Schedule by the Ministry of Health, Turkey has launched the nationwide use of the "six-in-one combination vaccine," which combines the Hepatitis B vaccine (in use since 1998) and the five-in-one combination vaccine (in use since 2008).

The five-in-one vaccine protects against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, and Haemophilus influenza type B. Now, Hepatitis B protection has been added, creating a single vaccine that immunizes against six diseases with one injection.

HERE ARE FIVE KEY QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE SIX-IN-ONE COMBINATION VACCINE:

1. WHAT IS THE SIX-IN-ONE COMBİNATION VACCINE? WHAT DISEASES DOES IT PROTECT AGAINST?

It protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Haemophilus influenza type B, polio, and hepatitis B. One shot provides immunity against all six.

2. WHICH AGE GROUP IS COVERED BY THE COMBINATION VACCINE?

It targets infants and young children during their early development stages.

3. WHEN IS THE VACCINE ADMINISTERED ACCORDING TO THE SCHEDULE?

The vaccine is routinely given at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months of age.

4. HOW IS THE VACCINE ADMINISTERED?

Supplied by the Ministry of Health, it is free of charge at Family Health Centers and all authorized health facilities. Children who began immunization with the five-in-one vaccine will continue and complete their schedule with the six-in-one version.

5. WHY ARE CHILDHOOD VACCINES IMPORTANT?

Vaccines are the most effective tool against infectious diseases. They are crucial in protecting both individual and public health by immunizing children against serious illnesses like measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, chickenpox, and hepatitis.

Vaccine hesitancy undermines herd immunity and increases the risk of re-emerging diseases that were once successfully controlled through immunization programs.