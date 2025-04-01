Man saved after 12 heart stops visits life-saving emergency team

In Antalya's Manavgat district, 65-year-old Vural Gül, who went to the hospital with chest pain, visited the team that saved his life after his heart stopped 12 times and was revived with electroshocks.

On March 20, Gül went to the Manavgat State Hospital's Emergency Department with chest pain. Although initial tests were normal, his condition rapidly worsened, and he suffered a heart attack.

Emergency teams intervened, reviving his heart 10 times during the initial treatment and twice more in the ambulance on his way to Antalya City Hospital.

After receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, Gül recovered and later visited the emergency team, offering them chocolates as a thank you. Gül, who doesn't remember the events, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I only heard voices saying 'Uncle Vural, open your eyes.' May God bless them."

Mehmet Ali Karlıdağ, the Deputy Chief Physician and Pulmonologist, commented, "It is invaluable joy for us that a patient whose heart stopped so many times came back to life and visited us to say thanks. Thanks to our team's efforts and the treatment at Antalya City Hospital, the patient regained his health."

Ferdi Çavga, one of the medical staff who intervened, shared that he would never forget the moments when he, along with the doctor and nurse, revived Gül 12 times. "I've been a nurse for nearly 25 years and have intervened with many critical patients, but this case is truly unforgettable," Çavga said.