Study reveals bacteria risk in brain implants

New research has uncovered a startling fact about the safety of brain implants: these devices may allow bacteria to reach the brain. Promising brain implants for stroke, epilepsy, and other neurological conditions are now facing another potential risk.

Scientists from Case Western Reserve University in the United States detected bacteria in brain tissue following implantation. These bacteria can trigger inflammation, which could negatively affect the long-term success of the devices.

The study, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications, has the potential to fundamentally change design approaches in this field.

A PATH FROM THE GUT TO THE BRAIN

In the study, microelectrodes implanted in mice brains were examined. Researchers found DNA traces of gut-origin bacteria in the brain tissue. This suggests that damage to the "blood-brain barrier" during implant placement allows bacteria to pass through.

"This is a finding that will completely change our perspective on the field," said lead researcher George Hoeferlin. He pointed out that until now, attention has been focused only on the immune system's response to implants, but bacteria also actively participate in this process.

ANTIBIOTICS: A TEMPORARY SOLUTION

While antibiotic treatment in mice reduced bacterial contamination and improved device performance, long-term use of antibiotics was found to be harmful. Moreover, some of the bacteria detected in the brain are known to be associated with serious neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and stroke.

Professor Jeff Capadona, Vice President for Innovation at the university, stated, "These results show that we need to develop permanent solutions to completely block the entry of bacteria into the brain, not just suppress inflammation."

Capadona's lab is now expanding the research to study the bacterial effects in different brain implants, such as ventricular shunts used in conditions like hydrocephalus.

CLINICAL REALITY: ALSO FOUND IN HUMANS

The team also discovered similar bacteria in stool samples from a human volunteer with a brain implant. This suggests that the finding is not limited to laboratory conditions and could be effective in real-life situations.

Professor Bolu Ajiboye emphasized, "This discovery provides a strong foundation for developing next-generation strategies for implant safety, which could offer patients safer treatment options."